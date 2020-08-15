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She’s so Phrytzie — Shopping in 2020
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15 views • August 15, 2020
Phrytzie earned some money and wants to buy everyone in her family something special. She and Max head to the Ultra Mart for some light shopping, but something goes awry.
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We are LIVE Sunday nights 6:00 Pacific on Spreaker
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Shows are archived on just about every podcast medium and our website
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