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Beast System Begins: Chemtrails Fill The Sky, Social Credit Scores & Floods Of Biblical Proportions
The Social Credit System Has Begun, & All Forms Of Australian Freedom Is Gone!
Maria Zeee Joins To Talk About Australia’s Pivot To Communism After Establishing a Social Credit Score Inspired By China!