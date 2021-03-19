© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Universal Antidote – The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) // Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS)
Follow
4
Share
Report
809 views • March 19, 2021
The Universal Antidote Documentary -- The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide
NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. The Universal Antidote Documentary released free to the public on February 1, 2021.
INTERACTIVE REFERENCE GUIDEBOOK (Download link): http://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Part 1: What is Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) & History -- 6:15 timestamp
Part 2: Is Chlorine Dioxide safe? -- 17:45 timestamp
Part 3: Is Chlorine Dioxide effective? -- 30:45 timestamp
Part 4: Personal Testimonies and Reports -- 45:00 timestamp
https://theuniversalantidote.com/ ------------ Keep this site bookmarked and watch for the release of further videos on scientific literature reviews, recovery/healing interviews, and physician/scientist interviews.
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote
NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. The Universal Antidote Documentary released free to the public on February 1, 2021.
INTERACTIVE REFERENCE GUIDEBOOK (Download link): http://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Part 1: What is Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) & History -- 6:15 timestamp
Part 2: Is Chlorine Dioxide safe? -- 17:45 timestamp
Part 3: Is Chlorine Dioxide effective? -- 30:45 timestamp
Part 4: Personal Testimonies and Reports -- 45:00 timestamp
https://theuniversalantidote.com/ ------------ Keep this site bookmarked and watch for the release of further videos on scientific literature reviews, recovery/healing interviews, and physician/scientist interviews.
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.