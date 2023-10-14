Create New Account
She’s Only 10 And Reporting On Israeli Bombings In Occupied Gaza 3rd June 2021 (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/YGM9b5Pmbrw?si=W7C92P4xxPPUVMAQ

3 Jun 2021 #Gaza #Israel #PalestineTen-year-old Nadine Abdullatief lives with her family in Gaza City. She documented the Israeli airstrikes during last month’s 11-day attack that killed over 60 Palestinian children. She has become a voice for children in Gaza. And while she is proud that she can help, the experience has left her scarred.


#Gaza #Palestine #Israel


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

