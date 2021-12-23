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The UK Royal College is Against Vax Mandates
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50 views • December 23, 2021
People who know what's going on and aren't "bought and paid for" by big pharma, know the Covid vaccine mandates are illegal, immoral, dangerous, and represent an ulterior motive that has nothing to do with Covid or public health. The mandates go against medical ethics and violate informed consent norms. When politicians control "health care," it is a disaster. And that's exactly what we're seeing.
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