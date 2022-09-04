Secret Societies all have ties to Egypt

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This video explores Secret Societies ties to Egypt. In particular, they connect themselves to the Pharaoh Amenhotep that was discovered to be not human according to Scientists that have studied his DNA. His wife Nefertiti may not have been human either. This Pharaoh had encounters with a disc of some sort. Today this disc is displayed in Secret Society logos with wings. The Pharaoh converted his whole civilization to worship this entity.