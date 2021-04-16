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REAFFIRMING AND CONFIRMING OUR SUCCESS AGAINST THE NOODLE, Peggy Hall
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20 views • April 16, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Yes, we had a HUGE success, regardless of what you read in the headlines. Folks, you need to go to the DIRECT SOURCE of the information! Watch here, especially starting at about 7 minutes.
Then hop on board with me here if you want more ad-free, censorship-free content where I can speak freely: www.peggyhall.tv
And get my FREE action emails with ESSENTIAL resources for fighting tyranny: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Yes, we had a HUGE success, regardless of what you read in the headlines. Folks, you need to go to the DIRECT SOURCE of the information! Watch here, especially starting at about 7 minutes.
Then hop on board with me here if you want more ad-free, censorship-free content where I can speak freely: www.peggyhall.tv
And get my FREE action emails with ESSENTIAL resources for fighting tyranny: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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