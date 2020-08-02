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Survivors Ch. 25 Armageddon - Love VS Evil
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19 views • August 02, 2020
The final battle of Armageddon!! Prophecy comes to its conclusion in this last chapter of Survivors as the countdown to Armageddon comes to an end... the end of the world as we know it!

To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/XnKXlp

Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1

Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ

***

Survivors is a radical end time apocalyptic novel that doesn't water down the message to make it more palatable.

Follow the main characters in this exciting story that shakes the typical mainstream churchy vision of the end times, and throws them into a context where they are forced to reconsider many of the pet doctrines they once held onto.

Will they lose their faith? Or will they discover the real thing and overcome the great trials that will face everyone in the end times?
Keywords
prophecyarmageddonend of the worldend of darkness
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