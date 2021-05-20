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All Illuminati NWO elite are inverted sex bodies. Men are women and women are men. Both penis vagina
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195 views • May 20, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). All Illuminati NWO Watcher fallen angel devil incarnate avatars and their children the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars globalist elites are inverted sex bodies. The male demon spirits prefer to be in female lesbian bodies, and the female demon spirits prefer to be in male gay bodies. Unlike human soul people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God, Satan Lucifer’s manufactured people do not go to heaven or earth when they die. The roam the earth as spirits, just as the Book of Enoch says, which the non-human church pastors are hiding and denying. They instead reincarnate over and over again in either cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or nephilim & chimera alien bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies. They are spirits and not souls. They have succeeded in replacing 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population, and have soul-scalped and replaced and stole the identities of all their Illuminati NWO Satanist New Age Wicca witch occult secret societies human servants. This is why the feminist witches like Hillary Clinton rape our human girls and sacrifice them and eat them, and the Bohemian Grove elites sodomize our human boys and sacrifice them and eat them. You have to be a non-human nephilim secret society member to receive any wealthy famous powerful position in society. If you look at the body structure, it is obvious that all the Satan Lucifer’s “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” people, the men are women and the women are men. It is a repeat of the Satanists’ Noah’s days Atlantis and Sodom & Gomorrah days. The Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Canaanite giants black nobility families royal bloodline lineage mafia mob gangster families are bisexual and Satanist occultists, just like the Draco-Pleiadian hybrid avatar bloodline secret societies Satanist globalist elite “gay mafia” military generals and court judges and presidents and prime ministers and congress parliament members and Hollywood celebrities and idol music singers and billionaire bankers and corporate leaders and college leaders and church pastors and Vatican cardinals and royal families and CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders and police leaders and Bohemian Grove human boys sodomy rape child sacrifice ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco avatar global elites. On earth, you cannot become a famous and wealthy and powerful person without first being gang-raped by lesbian witches’ covens or gang-sodomized by the “gay mafia” Satanist groups in their initiation ceremony and videoed for blackmail. This is why the Draco avatar Donald Trump did not arrest Hillary Clinton, but arrested instead the human who posted the two snuff films of Hillary Clinton lesbian raping and sacrificing and skewering and eating our human girls. You should have counted the costs before following Christ. The NWO government has increased its “Order 666” list of target individuals from 1% to 20% of the earth’s population, and that not only includes you Christians, but also all our allies and non-humans, too. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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