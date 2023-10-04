Jim Marrs 1943-2017

Jim Marrs was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on 5th December 5, 1943. His father, a strict Baptist, sold structural steel for a company in St. Louis. Marrs began working as a journalist while at junior high school. After graduating from University of North Texas in 1966 he attended Graduate School at Texas Tech in Lubbock. After graduating from University of North Texas he joined the United States Army. On his release in 1968 he joined the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He served as police reporter and general assignments reporter covering stories locally, in Europe and the Middle East. After a leave of absence to serve with a Fourth Army intelligence unit during the Vietnam War, he became military and aerospace writer for the newspaper and an investigative reporter. Beginning in 1992, Mr. Marrs spent three years researching and completing a non-fiction book on a top-secret government program involving the psychic phenomenon known as remote viewing only to have it mysteriously canceled as it was going to press in the summer of 1995. Within two months, the story of military-developed remote viewing broke nationally in the Washington Post after the CIA held a press conference revealing the program but putting their own spin on psychic studies. Jim Marrs died following a heart-attack on 2nd August, 2017.https://digital.library.unt.edu/explore/collections/MARRS/