BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1029 sign of the times

BIBLE: 1 Timothy 6:6-10 is it the root.

SYNOPSIS: We are living in very prophetic times. Everything is happening very fast. But there is one thing that has not changed. The love of money is still the root of evil. From the time in the garden, to the first murder it has always been about coveting. For today’s lesson we are going to see how each one of us has to break this curse in your life. If you say you do not do this you already are lost. It is not about money but something much, much deeper.

VERSES: 1 Timothy 6:6-10 is it the root. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:1-6 hunger & thirst for this. B’resheet (Gen) 22:1-2 LOFR for the word love. Ezekiel 28:11-17 you were perfect in your ways from the day you were created. B’resheet (Gen) 4:1-8 coveting the acceptance of his brother’s offering. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 1:21-23 she was filled with justice, righteousness lodged in her; but now murderers! D’varim (Deut) 16:18-20 they are to judge the people with righteous judgment. Sh’mot (Ex) 23:6-8 bribe blinds the clear sighted and subverts the cause.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org