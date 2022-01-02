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The Great Reset of Influenza in 2022
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177 views • January 02, 2022
It turns out that the new Covid-19/Influenza Multiplex Assay testing is a continuation of the emergency use authorized, false-positive and fraudulent PCR testing. Except now, it includes detection for influenza. We also find that the CDC is directing labs to report a minimum of 89% expected positives with these new tests. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)
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Deep State Satire
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Deep State Satire
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