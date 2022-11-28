Either Pfizer nor Moderna complied with the requirement stated in FDA's Biological Licensing Agreement (BLA) letter, essentially stating, “You must study myocarditis with your vaccines.”

https://gnews.org/articles/535757
Summary：11/18/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: A study by Suyanee Mansanguan from Thailand found that 2.3% of the adolescent participants developed myocarditis after getting the second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine, and another study by a renowned cardiologist Christian Mueller in Basel, Switzerland found 2.8% of the health workers studied had cardiac injury after taking the third shot.\n
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.