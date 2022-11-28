Either Pfizer nor Moderna complied with the requirement stated in FDA's Biological Licensing Agreement (BLA) letter, essentially stating, “You must study myocarditis with your vaccines.”

https://gnews.org/articles/535757

Summary：11/18/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: A study by Suyanee Mansanguan from Thailand found that 2.3% of the adolescent participants developed myocarditis after getting the second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine, and another study by a renowned cardiologist Christian Mueller in Basel, Switzerland found 2.8% of the health workers studied had cardiac injury after taking the third shot.





