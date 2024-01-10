Katt W on Mark Zucks’s $270m Bunker..



Clearly something is about to go down. I bet it’s a combination of nukes and civil war.



These rich elites will just sit in their bunkers while we all kill ourselves just trying to survive.



It’s pretty crazy to think that all these elites would all come together and agree that it’s a good decision to make such a bad impact on the planet..



I don’t doubt it’s coming I just take comfort in the fact that we all die eventually anyway..

