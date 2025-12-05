A War Of Exhaustion: Russia Pushes Forward As Ukraine’s Reserves Run Thin

Desire for peace talks notwithstanding, the intensity of fighting in the Ukrainian conflict remains high. By the 5th of December, the Russian army was advancing on all fronts. The aim is to deplete Ukrainian reserves, which could lead to the frontline completely collapsing.

Having taken the city of Volchansk, the Russian army is trying to maintain the pace of the offensive. Ukrainian units are not being given the opportunity to consolidate their positions on the new front lines. Assault units of the Northern Group of Forces have seized control of the center of Vilche, a village located south of Volchansk.

Reports suggest that units of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade from the 3rd Azov Assault Corps have been transferred to the Volchansk section of the front. This unit was withdrawn from the Liman area, where it sustained significant losses and was sent for reorganization and restoration. The main task of this brigade is to prevent Russian troops from breaking through to Stary Saltov.

The deployment of a brigade that has not yet recovered into battle indicates the severity of the situation facing the Ukrainian army. It is likely that the unit is only loosely referred to as a brigade.

The front line has shifted in areas south of Slavyansk that were previously calm. To the west of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir, the Russian army has achieved a tactical victory.

This is the most advantageous direction for further advancement. By advancing north, Russian units could encircle Konstantinovka from the west. This city is strategically important on the route to the Ukrainian army’s main stronghold in the entire Donbass region: the city of Slavyansk.

If they succeed, the western supply routes to Konstantinovka will be cut off. This would significantly complicate the situation for the Ukrainian garrison.

North of Pokrovsk, the Russian command is exploiting the weakening of the front. Forward units are advancing on Grishino. The Ukrainian army lacks the reserves to stop the Russian advance in this area.

Additional forces are being transferred to reinforce the encirclement of Mirnograd. The city is being bombed heavily.

However, the current situation also has its advantages for the Ukrainian command. Mirnograd is attracting additional Russian army units that could otherwise have been transferred to other sections of the front. However, this gain in time comes at the cost of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.

Sending an understaffed brigade to the front in Volchansk is clear evidence of the depletion of the Ukrainian army’s reserves. This aligns with the Russian command’s strategy. There are fewer and fewer ‘firefighting teams’ available to Ukrainian troops.

https://southfront.press/russia-pushes-forward-as-ukraine-reserves-run-thin/