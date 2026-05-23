Nuseirat camp in central Gaza was bombed by Israeli aircraft – one of thousands of documented Israeli violations of the ceasefire - clip 2, last night

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🚨⚔️ Israel bombs Nuseirat refugee camp despite ceasefire
The Nuseirat camp in central Gaza was bombed by Israeli aircraft – one of thousands of documented Israeli violations of the ceasefire.
The toll (Gaza Health Ministry, Oct 7, 2023 – May 21, 2026):
🌏 72,775 killed – 1 out of every 33 people in Gaza.
🌏 172,750 wounded – 1 out of every 14 people in Gaza.
Since the "ceasefire" (Oct 10):
🌏 883 killed – and still counting.
🌏 2,648 wounded.
The genocide continues – the bombs never stopped.