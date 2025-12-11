Dana Samuelson: Global Gold & Silver Buying Spree

Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discusses the state of the economy, gold's increasing role in monetary policy, silver, platinum, palladium, the crypto space, the incoming control grid, the growing problem of Chinese counterfeiting, and buying and storing precious metals.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

American Gold Exchange (tell them G&E sent you!) https://www.amergold.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanGoldExchangeAustin

X https://x.com/AmGoldEx





About Dana Samuelson

A professional numismatist since 1980, Dana worked for some of the most influential precious metals trading companies in the nation before founding AGE in 1998. For nearly a decade he was a personal protege of James U. Blanchard III, one of the true giants of the industry and the individual most responsible for re-legalizing the private ownership of gold in the U.S. Dana recently served as President of the Professional Numismatists Guild, an exclusive nonprofit organization composed of the world's top rare coin and paper money experts, whose primary mission is to make the hobby safe for collectors and investors by maintaining rigorous standards of excellence among dealers. He holds a B.A. from Washington and Lee University.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)