MARKET ULTRA WITH CRAIG WENCLEWICZ & PETE SANTILLI [EP13]

MARKET ULTRA
PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ
WEDNESDAY DEC 6, 2023
EPISODE #13
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter
TIME MARKERS:
00:11:49:13 - ECONOMIC DATA
00:17:54:25 - U.S. DOLLAR
00:19:13:13 - HARMONIC STRUCTURE
00:31:08:24 - SENTIMENT STRUCTURE
00:34:05:13 - DOLLAR NEW
00:35:58:28 - JAPANESE YEN FUTURES
00:36:54:12 - 10 YEAR NOTE DAILY
00:38:03:00 - GOLD
00:42:52:10 - NASDAQ
