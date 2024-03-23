Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | An Apocalyptic Point of No Return Veteran Matthew Hoh's Remarks at the UNSC Briefing on Ukraine
Ret. USMC Captain and Eisenhower Media Network Executive Director Matthew Hoh addresses the UN Security Council during its briefing on Ukraine (March 24, 2024)
