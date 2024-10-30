© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Distributing Water Food & Clothing to Displaced Families in School Centers
لمسة يد
@Amira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLuaONGH15Y
مساعداتكم ساهمت في اطعام الكثيرين ...تقبل الله منكم ومنا
Your aid contributed to feeding many people... May God accept it from you and from us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wjNUzW5x_s
البرد على الابواب وصار لازم نجيب ثياب شتوية !! الأطفال ما بيتحملو
The cold is coming and we have to get winter clothes!! Children can't stand it