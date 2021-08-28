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Biden administration releasing known Terrorists into the public
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239 views • August 28, 2021
CNN reports this action pleases online anti-government organizations like Antifa and BLM. Afghanistan will now be the place for training terrorist (foreign and domestic) to attack America. This evidence points to the Biden administration as part of the "Deep State" to destroy America.
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