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The Sands of Time - Egyptian Oud and Hand Pan
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34 views • December 11, 2020
Here's an original improvisation on my Egyptian Oud. It starts out with oud and then a few tracks on my tar drum. Later an udu, hand pan and Irish bones are added to the mix. Towards the end of the song I bring in an electric guitar with some vibrato effects on it.
Fractals were created in jwildfire and the video was composed in Adobe After Effects.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of ancient structures being worn away by sandy erosion. Thanks for listening :-)
Fractals were created in jwildfire and the video was composed in Adobe After Effects.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of ancient structures being worn away by sandy erosion. Thanks for listening :-)
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