Technocracy: Our Common Enemy

Today's interview is with author Jesse Smith, contributor to Zero Hedge. We discuss AI, Globalism and Technocracy. These so-called advancements to a better, more prosperous world are also an existential threat to all of us- progressive and conservatives alike. If we hope to preserve our freedoms, we need to put aside our differences and focus on defeating the Globalist anti-human, depopulation agenda at the local level.
Read his article: Cognitive Warfare, Mental Manipulation, & Tyranny Of Digital Transformation
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cognitive-warfare-mental-manipulation-tyranny-digital-transformation