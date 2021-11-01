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WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T? 5 POINTS OF EYE OPENING TRUTH!
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193 views • November 01, 2021
WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T? 5 POINTS OF EYE OPENING TRUTH!
The compliant BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE are dragging us into a horrific near future. There's enough proof & evidence at this point to inform them that they've all been fooled, but no matter if we staple the proof/evidence on their foreheads - they're still going to take us all down their dark path. We don't have time to wait or to try to convince them any longer. Just ignore them, and sadly, let them parrish with their mRNA injections/boosters. We must all Protest, Revolt & Stay Vigilant, NOW!
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4jbEBkN6Ycr/
The compliant BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE are dragging us into a horrific near future. There's enough proof & evidence at this point to inform them that they've all been fooled, but no matter if we staple the proof/evidence on their foreheads - they're still going to take us all down their dark path. We don't have time to wait or to try to convince them any longer. Just ignore them, and sadly, let them parrish with their mRNA injections/boosters. We must all Protest, Revolt & Stay Vigilant, NOW!
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4jbEBkN6Ycr/
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