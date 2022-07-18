Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 7.18.22 - Prenda and Homeschooling Options in NH

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Melanie Neily talks about PRENDA and homeschooling options for folks in NH. Melanie is a marketing Rep for Prenda. The state provides $3400 per student to pay for Guides (ie teachers) to work with up to 10 students per microschool. There is a lot of opportunity for parents to design the activities students partake in. In some ways it is more akin to unschooling, with a focus on collaboration and creative projects.
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