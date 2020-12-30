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Spiritual DANGER of Debt in USA!
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17 views • December 30, 2020
This video looks at the spiritual significance of America's debt crisis. Our attitude to spending money has made us modern day slaves. A slave state is the result of the American dream. If you can't pay off your debt (e.g. your student loan), then you owe your life in servitude to the state. You have sold your soul.
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