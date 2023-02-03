Welcome To Proverbs Club.Insure Your Protection.
Proverbs 2:11 (NIV).
11) Discretion will protect you,
and understanding will guard you.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Safeguard yourself with discretion and understanding.
Discover both in the Book of Proverbs.
