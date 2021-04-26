WHEN THEY SAY

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10 views • April 26, 2021
There is a strong delusion in the world. The scriptures in 2 Thessalonians 2:11-12 let us know who sent the strong delusion and why. Those that belong to Christ destined for the kingdom of heaven must continue to WATCH, LIVE HOLY, AND PRAY. Bless you.
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