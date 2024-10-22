BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Draco avatar Satanist fake Christians wear pagan symbol crosses in church to symbolize killing God
216 views • 6 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist fake Christian fake humans fake women witch feminist globalist elites wear cross pendants and cross earrings and cross t-shirts to mock God and to symbolize the killing of God. In reality, the cross is where God defeated Satan Lucifer and brought salvation to all humankind through the sacrifice of Jesus and his victorious resurrection to reign eternally. You will know who a lot of the non-human demon spirit incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites are in church, because these church members will wear cross pendants and cross earrings and tattoo crosses on their bodies, because the cross has deep pagan satanic symbolism from ancient times and also they like to claim to other Satanists that they killed God on the cross.


