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When Doctors Could be Doctors
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11 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"Why can't doctors be doctors anymore? . . .
"Doctor's have been able to treat their patients who have early symptoms of Covid with therapeutics such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin . . .
"Our government has prohibited doctors in our county from prescribing these medications for early treatment for Covid. They work. And do you know why they were banned? So the powers that be could get the Emergency Use Authorization to use the vaccine for big bucks . . . "
"Why can't doctors be doctors anymore? . . .
"Doctor's have been able to treat their patients who have early symptoms of Covid with therapeutics such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin . . .
"Our government has prohibited doctors in our county from prescribing these medications for early treatment for Covid. They work. And do you know why they were banned? So the powers that be could get the Emergency Use Authorization to use the vaccine for big bucks . . . "
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