Come to the Table | He Calls Me Daughter: Rick Altizer & Rachelle Star

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In this episode of Come to the Table, we bring you a powerful conversation recorded at the NRB Convention with filmmaker Rick Altizer and ministry leader Rachelle Starr. Rick’s new documentary, He Calls Me Daughter, explores the deep emotional and spiritual impact that absent, abusive, or distant fathers can leave in a woman’s life. Through the stories of real women, the film addresses what many call the “father wound” and points toward healing through the love of our Heavenly Father.