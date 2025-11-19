BREAKING!!!! SAUDI ARABIA DESIGNATED MAJOR NON-NATO ALLY (about 3 hours ago)

President Donald Trump has announced a formal U.S. military security guarantee for Saudi Arabia, designating the Kingdom as a “Major non-NATO Ally” and unveiling a brand-new Strategic Defense Agreement with Riyadh.

This is historic. It means Washington is now committing to Saudi Arabia’s defense in a way it never has before, a level of partnership previously reserved for countries like Japan, Israel, and South Korea.

Trump is effectively locking the U.S. and Saudi Arabia into a long-term military, economic, and technological alliance, something no administration has dared to do.

This is a seismic geopolitical shift. The entire region just changed.

Adding... coincidence? -

ELON MUSK TO BUILD DATA CENTER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Elon Musk’s xAI is building a 500-megawatt AI data center in Saudi Arabia, using Nvidia chips, backed by a Saudi state venture, and announced at a US-Saudi investment forum in Washington.

Tell us again how this “makes America great”?

We’re watching the same pattern over and over:

🔹 American tech

🔹 American capital

🔹 American IP

🔹 American energy-hungry infrastructure

…all being exported to a foreign monarchy while US cities can’t keep the lights on, the grid is collapsing, and Americans can’t afford housing, healthcare, or even groceries.

Saudi Arabia gets the jobs, the investment, the infrastructure, and a front-row seat in the race for AI dominance, while Americans get speeches about “America First” from the same people facilitating this offshore tech boom.

Why is America building the future… everywhere except America?