Considering the Reasons for the LATE REACTION of the Israeli Army, something that Has Been Totally OVERLOOKED - Testimony
Published a day ago

A Israeli survivor from the Nahal Oz kibbutz on October 7th said that 22 hours passed until the Israeli army showed up. She also spoke of killings and kidnappings:

- I was there for 22 hours, 22 hours thinking, where is the army? We were alone.

◾️Nahal Oz kibbutz is only 700 meters away from the apartheid wall of Gaza. It really makes you consider the reasons for the late reaction of the Israeli army, something that has been totally overlooked.

