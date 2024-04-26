WHO Climbdown, A Huge Victory For The People

It had to come, with the news about the deadly amendments to the Pandemic Treaty spreading like wildfire on social media, they’ve had to soften it. So far 34 countries have turned down the dictatorial proposals on the IHR attached to the pandemic treaty. Including the out and out abolition of human rights, something we are legally born with. The Fact the WHO failed to present any of these details for public scrutiny has only raised suspicion. So, a massive shout out to the online warriors who’ve made this ridiculous power grabbing movement impossible.