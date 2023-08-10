The Power of AI in Cannabis Marketing

With #AI’s efficiencies like predictive analytics- #cannabis marketers can stay ahead of the competition, understanding customer preferences, and driving better targeting.
Sam Harris of Springbig & Simone Cimiluca-Radzins CPA of Freedom Sun talk about AI & cannabis #marketing...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.