Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Power of AI in Cannabis Marketing
channel image
The Talking Hedge
64 Subscribers
11 views
Published 17 hours ago

With #AI’s efficiencies like predictive analytics- #cannabis marketers can stay ahead of the competition, understanding customer preferences, and driving better targeting.


Sam Harris of Springbig & Simone Cimiluca-Radzins CPA of Freedom Sun talk about AI & cannabis #marketing...

Keywords
cannabisaimarketing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket