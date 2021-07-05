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Arsonist Agents Of The Left - THE GLOBAL WARMING NARRATIVE! Report by Greg Reese!
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40 views • July 05, 2021
So you thought Global warming was not real - it is, but it's just that it is normal and natural and has existed long before the influence of men! We are not responsible for the large part! While man has a 3% impact on weather, nature takes the mother load with 97% of change being all-natural and dependent upon the changes in the sun!
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