FPV drone operators from the 24th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade burned another American M1A1 SA Abrams tank. To date, the destruction of 7 of the 31 Abrams tanks transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been confirmed for certain.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.