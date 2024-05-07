Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FPV drone operators from the 24th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade burned another American M1A1 SA Abrams tank
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
123 views
Published 17 hours ago

FPV drone operators from the 24th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade burned another American M1A1 SA Abrams tank. To date, the destruction of 7 of the 31 Abrams tanks transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been confirmed for certain.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket