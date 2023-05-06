Jesus or the Antichrist?: The Rapture & The Mark of the Beast

Will there be a rapture of the saints? The answer depends upon whom you ask, but as we look to the Bible for answers, it might not be what you have believed. Then we are going to look at the Mark of the Beast and how everyone on earth will be forced to take this identification mark in the right hand or in the forehead.

Pastor John describes the identification system available today that tracks products and people and is able to read, store, and process information. Then he addresses the number of the Beast, "666," and how it also was the number of a man in the Old Testament. You’ll be in shock once you learn the identity of this man and the heretical doctrine he wrote which gave birth to a political system that is almost in control of all nations. This information will send chills up your spine when you realize just how close we are to the time of the tribulation.

Sermon Outline:

https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1225.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 4: The Rapture & The Mark of the Beast

RLJ-1225 -- FEBRUARY 14, 2010

