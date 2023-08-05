DOGS OF HELL UNLEASHED

Yellow Freight went out of business today and laid off 30,000 workers, more layoffs coming. BUT everything is fine. Every business in America is laying off, and closing stores. Chinese labs in Amerika making deadly diseases to be released upon Amerika. Yes the dogs of hell have already been released. I told you before EVERYTHING COLLAPSES and war, earthquakes, tsunamis, no power, it ALL is HERE NOW. Tick Tock, it is all coming down. ONLY Jesus can save us now. THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible to Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 11,000 WARNING letters & CDs titled THE WARNING all from our kitchen table. (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ ). We have mailed out approximately 650 water filters with a Bible in each one & half of these were sent out to low-income folks for FREE. We mail out King James Bibles to anyone for free. We even mailed a Bible to Saudi Arabia. .................................................... If you would like to help support this ministry click the link below for several options or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 Click this link for Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman For other gifting options see here: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html ALL DONATIONS, GIFTS & TITHES GO 'ONLY' TO SUPPORT THE MINISTRY (GOD'S MINISTRY) AND THE AZUSA ST. MISSION & REVIVAL CHURCH (GOD'S CHURCH). Here is my website at: https://www.TonyLamb.org Here is the Azusa St. underground church: http://www.AzusaSt.com .................................................................. To order your copy of my new book: 'THE TRIBULATION click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman See here to start your own home church: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book: Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

