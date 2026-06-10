Ukraine's underground factory, 'Fire Point', where hundreds of kamikaze drones FP-1 & FP-2 are produced daily

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⚡️— WATCH: Footage from the underground factory of the company Fire Point, where hundreds of kamikaze drones FP-1 and FP-2 are produced daily.
Judging by the angles and the general mood of the filming, this is a kind of indirect response to last year's report from the factory in Alabuga, where the kamikaze drones of the series "Geranium" are produced.
Adding:
Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 10, 2026
▪️ In the morning, Cheboksary (Chuvashia, 1,000 km from the front) came under a missile attack. In Samara, the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery is on fire following strikes. In the Kherson region, the enemy attempted to carry out a missile strike on one of the bridges from Genichesk to the Arabat Spit; traffic from Genichesk has been temporarily suspended. Eight districts are completely without power due to a nighttime Ukrainian UAV attack. In the Zaporozhye region, energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of a raid. Eight UAVs heading for Moscow were destroyed. In the Rostov region, falling debris on the territory of a civilian facility caused a fuel tank fire (which has already been extinguished).
▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Odessa and Zatoka, Sumy, and Zaporozhye.
▪️ In the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk. In the Sumy district, our forces have advanced up to 900 meters in 21 sectors; small-arms fighting is ongoing in Ivolzhanske, Pysarovka, and the village of Novaya Sich. In the Krasnopolye district – fighting continues in forest areas, near the village of Mihaylovka, and along the railway tracks leading to the district center.
▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Graivoron district, in the village of Dorogoshch, a man was wounded by a Ukrainian FPV drone strike. In the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, a civilian suffered extremely severe, life-incompatible injuries from a drone attack. In the settlement of Bytsenkov, Krasnaya Yaruga district, two FPV drones detonated on the territory of a private house, wounding a civilian. In the locality of Dobroe, Shebekino district, a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a car, wounding the driver.
▪️ In the Kharkov region, assault units of the Army Group "North" continue offensive operations in the area of a major Ukrainian logistics hub – the settlement of Kazacha Lopan. In the Vovchansk direction, assault units of the "North" group are conducting small-arms battles in the villages of Ohrimivka and Losivka, as well as in forest areas. In the Velyky Burluk direction, our forces are fighting in forest areas near Petro-Ivanovka.
▪️ In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have consolidated in the area of Kurylovka and continue to attack in small groups towards Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.
▪️ In the Dobropollya direction, Russian forces are fighting in the area of Myrne – Vasylevka, advancing to the northwest, as well as west of Rodynske.
▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, enemy strikes on our rear do not cease; electrical substations are constantly under fire.
▪️ In the Kherson region, four wounded civilians were reported over the past day: in Skadovsk, Velyka Kardashynka, Velyky Kopany, and Kalanchak. Online discussions are underway regarding the likely preparation of a Ukrainian amphibious operation, including on the Kinburn Spit.
The summary was compiled by: Two Majors