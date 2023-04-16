Create New Account
WAKE UP, SPEAK UP, AND SHOW UP | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published 17 hours ago |
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Amanda Grace

7:13-22:18

https://www.youtube.com/live/uKpGAq_OOZk?feature=share



Flash point Hank Kunneman

Woke pastors

0-8:37

https://rumble.com/v2hdz9w-false-prophecy-and-woke-pastors-we-address-it-flashpoint.html



0-4:09

https://youtu.be/uxLdAYwD4Zg



Robin Bullock Church International April 9, 2023

39:36-41:53

51:54-56:04

https://www.youtube.com/live/oIZnBVBavYw?feature=share



Robin Bullock 11th Hour April 11, 2023

48:17-56:38 come out

59:01-1:09:27

https://www.youtube.com/live/vJFzYHz7Sz8?feature=share



Julie Green What’s In Store for America

3:29-9:29

https://rumble.com/v2hclrm-whats-instore-for-america.html



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams

7:18- 17:29

https://rumble.com/v2hk93u-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-with-special-guest-andrew-whalen-episode-54.html





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com



https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

