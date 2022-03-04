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FACEBOOK EXPOSED - Former Wisconsin Justice Testifies Mark Zuckerberg Conspired To Defeat Trump #ElectionFraud #ElectionInterference
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170 views • March 04, 2022
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Michael Gableman testifies before the Campaign and Elections Committee about his investigation into the 2020 Coup saying:
“Its very Clear that Mark Zuckerberg’s Goal Was to Defeat Donald Trump and Elect Joe Biden"
#ElectionFraud #ElectionInterference #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #ForeignInterference
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
“Its very Clear that Mark Zuckerberg’s Goal Was to Defeat Donald Trump and Elect Joe Biden"
#ElectionFraud #ElectionInterference #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #ForeignInterference
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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