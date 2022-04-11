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SPANISH SPEAKING(FOREIGN?)COP ARRESTS MAN FOR BEING HOMELESS THEN TAKES HIM TO "COMMUNITY SERVICE" FACILITY FOR DEATH JAB!
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70 views • April 11, 2022
Police nationwide are arresting/kidnapping Americans for being poor/homeless then forcing the poison jabs on them at "community service" facilities. Thousands of homeless/working poor Americans are now being mass murdered by government employees(this is called "Democide" and historically government employees commit the most murders e.g. Maoist Cultural Revolution, Stalinist Kulak purge, Nazi "Aryanization" genocide program). This new iteration of government sanctioned mass murder is done under cover, disguised as medical, "healthcare" to stop "covid".
The government is hiring more non US citizens as police and military from hostile countries. They are protecting large numbers of illegal alien criminals, hostile illegal foreigners taking our jobs and targeting first the homeless, poor Americans for elimination by poison jabs(who are also forced on ventilators to harvest their organs)and seniors(nursing homes being staffed with disease spreading new "refugees" to fill the "worker shortage".
If that continues to go well they will work their way up to large numbers of American, Christian patriots; so they can replace with obedient, 3rd world slave labor from china and latin america.
This is accurately being called "THE GREAT REPLACEMENT" or "THE GREAT RESET".
NOTE: ALL HOMELESS AMERICANS(ABOUT 2 MILLION) COULD BE HOUSED IN THEIR OWN APTS. FOR $24 BILLION PER YEAR WHICH IS LESS THAN 3% OF OUR TAX $ SPENT BY CRIMINAL GOVT. ON THE MILITARY, PRISONS, "LAW ENFORCEMENT", ILLEGAL ALIENS, FOREIGNERS THAT HATE US WHICH IS OVER $800 BILLION PER YEAR!!!!!
FED UP YET?!!?
IT'S TIME TO ORGANIZE/ACTIVATE NATIONWIDE MILITIAS TO STOP THE GLOBALIST, CRIMINAL INSURGENCY AND RESTORE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.
____________________________
EMAIL [email protected] TO JOIN OUR BORDER CRISIS EMERGENCY TEAMS BASED IN PHOENIX, TUCSON AND SAN DIEGO(LOYAL US CITIZENS ONLY). OR EMAIL A $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT.
The government is hiring more non US citizens as police and military from hostile countries. They are protecting large numbers of illegal alien criminals, hostile illegal foreigners taking our jobs and targeting first the homeless, poor Americans for elimination by poison jabs(who are also forced on ventilators to harvest their organs)and seniors(nursing homes being staffed with disease spreading new "refugees" to fill the "worker shortage".
If that continues to go well they will work their way up to large numbers of American, Christian patriots; so they can replace with obedient, 3rd world slave labor from china and latin america.
This is accurately being called "THE GREAT REPLACEMENT" or "THE GREAT RESET".
NOTE: ALL HOMELESS AMERICANS(ABOUT 2 MILLION) COULD BE HOUSED IN THEIR OWN APTS. FOR $24 BILLION PER YEAR WHICH IS LESS THAN 3% OF OUR TAX $ SPENT BY CRIMINAL GOVT. ON THE MILITARY, PRISONS, "LAW ENFORCEMENT", ILLEGAL ALIENS, FOREIGNERS THAT HATE US WHICH IS OVER $800 BILLION PER YEAR!!!!!
FED UP YET?!!?
IT'S TIME TO ORGANIZE/ACTIVATE NATIONWIDE MILITIAS TO STOP THE GLOBALIST, CRIMINAL INSURGENCY AND RESTORE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.
____________________________
EMAIL [email protected] TO JOIN OUR BORDER CRISIS EMERGENCY TEAMS BASED IN PHOENIX, TUCSON AND SAN DIEGO(LOYAL US CITIZENS ONLY). OR EMAIL A $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT.
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