CHURCH OF ENGLAND AND OTHER CHRISTIANS’ SABBATH QUOTES, Genesis 2:2; Matthew 5:17-18, 20251129

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

CHRISTIAN CHURCH:

I do not believe that the Lord's day came in the room of the Jewish Sabbath, or that the Sabbath was changed from the seventh to the first day, for this plain reason, where there is no testimony, there can be no faith. Now there is no testimony in all the oracles of heaven that the Sabbath is changed, or that the Lord’s Day came in the room of it.

—Alexander Campbell, in The Reporter, October 8, 1921

It has reversed the fourth commandment by doing away with the Sabbath of God's Word, and instituting Sunday as a holiday.

—Dr. N. Summerbell, History of the Christian Church, Third Edition, p. 415

There is no direct scriptural authority for designating the first day the Lord's day.

—Dr. D. H. Lucas, Christian Oracle, Jan. 23, 1890.

The first day of the week is commonly called the Sabbath. This is a mistake. The Sabbath of the Bible was the day just preceding the first day of the week. The first day of the week is never called the Sabbath anywhere in the entire Scriptures. It is also an error to talk about the change of the Sabbath. There never was any change of the Sabbath from Saturday to Sunday. There is not in any place in the Bible any intimation of such a change.

—First-Day Observance, pp. 17, 19.

CHURCH OF CHRIST:

But we do not find any direct command from God, or instruction from the risen Christ, or admonition from the early apostles, that the first day is to be substituted for the seventh day Sabbath." "Let us be clear on this point. Though to the Christian 'that day, the first day of the week' is the most memorable of all days ... there is no command or warrant in the New Testament for observing it as a holy day.

The Roman Church selected the first day of the week in honour of the resurrection of Christ. ...

—Bible Standard, May, 1916, Auckland, New Zealand.

... If the fourth command is binding upon us Gentiles by all means keep it. But let those who demand a strict observance of the Sabbath remember that the seventh day is the ONLY sabbath day commanded, and God never repealed that command. If you would keep the Sabbath, keep it; but Sunday is not the Sabbath. The argument of the 'Seventh-day Adventists' is on one point unassailable. It is the Seventh day not the first day that the command refers to.

—G. Alridge, Editor, The Bible Standard, April, 1916.

There is no direct Scriptural authority for designating the first day the Lord's day.

—DR. D. H. LUCAS, Christian Oracle, Jan. 23, 1890.

It is clearly proved that the pastors of the churches have struck out one of God's ten words, which, not only in the Old Testament, but in all revelation, are the most emphatically regarded as the synopsis of all religion and morality.

—ALEXANDER CAMPBELL, Debate With Purcell, page 214.

CHURCH OF ENGLAND:

Many people think that Sunday is the Sabbath. But neither in the New Testament nor in the early church is there anything to suggest that we have any right to transfer the observance of the seventh day of the week to the first. The Sabbath was and is Saturday and not Sunday, and if it were binding on us then we should observe it on that day, and on no other.

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us:

Click below to learn more and join us:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/my-content?page=1

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4