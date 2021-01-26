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Rules for the Super Grand Solar Minimum - Video 5
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360 views • January 26, 2021
Rules for the Super Grand Solar Minimum
These are my rules. You may have different ones. And someone else may have different ones as well. One thing is for certain, if there are no rules there cannot be a game. And if you don't play by the rules there can only be chaos. All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
These are my rules. You may have different ones. And someone else may have different ones as well. One thing is for certain, if there are no rules there cannot be a game. And if you don't play by the rules there can only be chaos. All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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