SN- Ahead of the Curve - A Conversation with Catherine Austin Fitts

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A conversation with Cathering Austin Fitts. Catherine is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing. Catherine discusses our current financial condition and how we can prepare and protect our families from the looming financial crisis.