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Episode 1 Interview with Pastor Dave Scarlett of His Glory
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141 views • March 27, 2021
I had the privilege of talking with Pastor Dave Scarlett of His Glory Ministry today. Talked about his story and about his trials and tribulations to get to where he's at today. We also talked a bit on current events.
JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
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JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
HARD COPY https://gumroad.com/allpatriots
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
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