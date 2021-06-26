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NO MORE SWABBING THE NOSE! RECALL ON CV19TEST - IT MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY OR EVEN DEATH
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321 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Stop sticking those long contaminated Q tips up your nostrils. You however can still use your finger. I don't know if your finger is government approved or not but it has been in use for thousands of years.
Stop sticking those long contaminated Q tips up your nostrils. You however can still use your finger. I don't know if your finger is government approved or not but it has been in use for thousands of years.
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