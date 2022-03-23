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What are the limits for a DUI? - DUI Law Firm Denver
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22 views • March 23, 2022
When your blood alcohol content is 0.08% or higher, you're considered legally impaired in the U.S. While you are certain to be arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when your BAC is at or over 0.08%, you can still be charged if your BAC is at any level above 0.00%.
Learn more laws about DUI in Denver here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/denver-dui-laws/
More info about limits for Colorado DUI here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/what-are-the-limits-for-a-colorado-dui/
Learn more laws about DUI in Denver here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/denver-dui-laws/
More info about limits for Colorado DUI here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/what-are-the-limits-for-a-colorado-dui/
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