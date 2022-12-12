Biden sent a message to North Korea

https://gnews.org/articles/523422

摘要：In G20, President Biden warned that China had an obligation to attempt to make it clear to North Korea that NK should not engage long range nuclear test. If NK did, U.S. would take certain actions more defensive to defend USA and its allies. President Biden confirmed that the U.S. would continue supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. However, U.S. would not engage in negotiation since it could only be determined by Ukraine.



